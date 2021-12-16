SHOCKING! A fan inquires about Ranbir Kapoor's wedding preparations with Alia Bhatt

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were present to premiere the motion poster of their upcoming film Brahmastra. At the event, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt answered fan questions. Ranbir Kapoor's wedding plans piqued fans' interest, so they inquired about his wedding date.

Ranbir read a fan’s question that when will you marry Alia or someone else? He replied, Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that. Humari kab hogi

Alia replied, Why are you asking me?”, Ranbir pointed at Ayan and said, “I am asking him, humari kab hogi? Ayan said, “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai , Brahmastra ki release date. Let’s wait.

Last year, in an interview Ranbir said that he would have tied the knot with Alia but because of the Covid-19 they didn’t do it. He added, that he will soon tick mark that goal in his life soon.

Brahmastra is a fantasy trilogy in which Ranbir Kapoor plays the character of Shiva. He discovers that he possesses the power of fire as well as a mystery link to the all-powerful weapon Barahmastra. Alia Bhatt plays the role of Isha. The film will also have Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the leading roles. The film is slated to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2022.

