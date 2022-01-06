Shocking! Fans are shocked to see the recent appearance of actor Sunny Singh, ‘Ye Kya Haal bana diya’ Netizens says

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Singh has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we have seen some amazing projects coming from the side of the actor and getting all the love from the fans.

How can we forget movies of the actor along with Kartik Aaryan which have made a strong mark, movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety have a separate fan base where we got to see bromance between both these actors.

Sunny Singh was recently spotted on the success of his best friend Kartik Aaryan’s movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2, the actor was papped and there are many pictures and videos of the actor Sunny Singh all over the social media where the actor is looking very handsome.

Looking at the appearance of the actor Sunny Singh netizens are commenting on the friendship and the Brotherhood between him and Kartik Aaryan but on the other hand they have also noticed the actor is getting overweight.

Check out the comments where the netizens are expressing their shock

Netizens are saying what the actor has done to his body as they are shocked to see the actor is getting overweight, we can also see the fans asking Pyaar Ka Punchnama part 3.

What are your views on the bond between Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan and these comments coming from the side of netizens on the overweight of the actor, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front the actor will be next seen in the movie Adipurush along with Prabhas.

