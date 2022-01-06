Shocking! Fans are shocked by Sunny Singh's recent public appearance, ask ‘Yeh kya haal bana diya?’

MUMBAI: Sunny Singh has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his acting contribution. We have seen some amazing projects of the actor getting all the love from fans.

His movies with Kartik Aaryan have made a strong mark. Movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety have a separate fanbase, where we got to see bromance between both actors.

Sunny Singh was recently spotted at the success bash of his best friend Kartik Aaryan’s movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The actor was papped, and many pictures and videos of his are doing the rounds on social media. The actor looks very handsome.

Netizens are commenting on the friendship and brotherhood Kartik Aaryan and him. On the other hand, they have also noticed the actor is getting overweight.

Check out some comments where the netizens are expressing their shock.

Netizens are shocked to see thar the actor is getting overweight. We can also see fans asking about Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3.

What are your views on the bond between Sunny Singh and Kartik Aaryan and these comments by netizens? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in the movie Adipurush along with Prabhas.

