Shocking! Fans expressed disappointment over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer, say “No one can replace Akshay Kumar”

The trailer of upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is finally out, and there is a section of the audience who did not like the trailer and are asking why an Akshay Kumar comedy needed to be remade.
MUMBAI: Upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which has Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The prequel of the movie, Bhool Bhulaiya, which had Akshay Kumar and was directed by Priyadarshan, was immensely loved by fans. This time, director Anees Bazmee is trying to create the same magic with the sequel.

After a long wait, finally, the trailer of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out. It has opened to a great response. The trailer is getting some amazing comments for the glimpses of the performances of the actors, background music, and scary scenes.

Having said that, there is a section of the audience who did not like the trailer. They have expressed disappointment as they believe that no one can replace Akshay Kumar in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series.

Check out the comments and memes which are coming from the side of netizens as they expressed disappointment for with the trailer

 

 

 

 

 


 
They did not like the trailer because they cannot see Kartik Aryan in the shoes of Akshay Kumar. Many people are saying that no one can replace Akshay Kumar and his performance in the movie. Others are asking why an Akshay Kumar comedy needs to be remade.

What are your views on these comments, and did you like the trailer of the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 20 May.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2 Kartik Aaryan Tabu Kiara Advani Akshay Kumar
