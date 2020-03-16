Shocking! Fans expressed disappointment over Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 trailer, say “No one can replace Akshay Kumar”

MUMBAI: Upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiya 2, which has Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The prequel of the movie, Bhool Bhulaiya, which had Akshay Kumar and was directed by Priyadarshan, was immensely loved by fans. This time, director Anees Bazmee is trying to create the same magic with the sequel.

After a long wait, finally, the trailer of the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out. It has opened to a great response. The trailer is getting some amazing comments for the glimpses of the performances of the actors, background music, and scary scenes.

Having said that, there is a section of the audience who did not like the trailer. They have expressed disappointment as they believe that no one can replace Akshay Kumar in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series.

Check out the comments and memes which are coming from the side of netizens as they expressed disappointment for with the trailer

After watching Bhool bhulaiya 2 trailer i think legend #AkshayKumar sir should have rewarded with 2-3 more national award in special category of best actor of comic role... He gave us classic comedies koi aas pass bhi nahi aa pa raha.#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/UDYL36xhQv — axay patel (@akki_dhoni) April 26, 2022

Nothing just me watching bhool bhulaiya 2 trailer pic.twitter.com/OCM7shHagQ — (@night_wiing) April 26, 2022

Bhool bhulaiya 2 trailer is so so so disappointing and less appealing!! Never ever remake Akshay Kumar's comedy pls #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 — S (@godsfavvchild) April 26, 2022

Youtube comment says everything. How much Akshay kumar connected with bhool bhulaiya. pic.twitter.com/rhXiArZasw — Durjoy Palit #XCUR (@DurjoyPalit2) April 26, 2022

I don't care if Karthik fans get upset. Here's my honest thoughts about trailer. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/9oPPnzxK0B — Maharishi Verma (@VermaMaharishi) April 26, 2022

Just watched the bhool bhulaiya 2 trailer and no one can compete with akshay kumar. — Aarushi (@aarushiiib) April 26, 2022

Ghodo ki race mai ab gadhe bhi dodenge #BhoolBhulaiyaa2

After watching trailer of bhool bhulaiya 2 i can say no one can match comic timing of akshay sir



Pls don't ruin our old classic movies @TheAaryanKartik — Adarsh Gupta (@AdarshG81360205) April 26, 2022

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2Trailer



After watching bhool bhulaiya 2 trailer, me to @TheAaryanKartik "Sir yeh to tatti hai"



Following are the things which are missing from the movie:



1. @akshaykumar

2. #AkshayKumar humour

3. Akshay Kumar magic

4. @vidya_balan as ghost

5. No cheap comedy pic.twitter.com/UfmzGG95ci — Bully Indian (@bully_indian) April 26, 2022





They did not like the trailer because they cannot see Kartik Aryan in the shoes of Akshay Kumar. Many people are saying that no one can replace Akshay Kumar and his performance in the movie. Others are asking why an Akshay Kumar comedy needs to be remade.

What are your views on these comments, and did you like the trailer of the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is all set to hit the big screen on 20 May.

