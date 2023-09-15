Shocking! Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj talks about Imran Khan conditioned to believe as a bad actor; Says ‘We are a little biased’

MUMBAI: Vishal Bhardwaj is an Indian filmmaker who is adored and appreciated worldwide because of the quality of films he has offered the Indian film industry. The Kuttey producer previously gave an interview in which he discussed his movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and the reasons he believes Imran Khan is not a weak actor.

Vishal Bhardwaj discussed his forthcoming project as well as the satirical black comedy movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, which he produced in his latest interview. The national award-winning filmmaker said that he was compelled to make the movie with whoever was available because Ajay Devgn had opted out of his project for Son of Sardar when the host commented that the pairing of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Imran Khan felt a little strange.

Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon

He said, “I was very angry. The number of films that got canned is double of what I have made, including Midnight's Children, which was so close to my heart. If I directed 11 films, 22 were shut down. I was very angry and just wanted to make the film with anyone, I just wanted to tell the story. I just made the film with whoever was available at the time.”

The song composer and playback singer added that Imran is sometimes unfairly seen by the public. He stated reason why he is casting Imran Khan, “We have been conditioned to think he is a bad actor. I am not saying he is Uttam Kumar or Dilip Kumar, but we have been conditioned. Whenever anyone has watched the movie outside, who doesn’t have a reference to Imran Khan, no one has told me that he’s a weak actor. It’s a very strange thing. It’s been years since I’ve watched the movie and maybe once I watch it now, I would also think, like the rest of India, that he doesn’t know acting. But this was a fact.”

Imran Khan has been in several successful films, including Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Before taking a sabbatical from performing, we most recently saw him in Katti Batti.

Also read: Exclusive! Jennifer Winget roped in for a Vishal Bhardwaj movie

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar

Credit:- Pinkvilla