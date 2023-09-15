Shocking! Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj talks about Imran Khan conditioned to believe as a bad actor; Says ‘We are a little biased’

Vishal Bhardwaj discussed his forthcoming project as well as the satirical black comedy movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, which he produced in his latest interview. The national award-winning filmmaker said that he was compelled to make the movie with whoever was available because Ajay Devgn had opted out of his project for Son of Sardar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 04:30
movie_image: 
Vishal

MUMBAI: Vishal Bhardwaj is an Indian filmmaker who is adored and appreciated worldwide because of the quality of films he has offered the Indian film industry. The Kuttey producer previously gave an interview in which he discussed his movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and the reasons he believes Imran Khan is not a weak actor.

Vishal Bhardwaj discussed his forthcoming project as well as the satirical black comedy movie Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, which he produced in his latest interview. The national award-winning filmmaker said that he was compelled to make the movie with whoever was available because Ajay Devgn had opted out of his project for Son of Sardar when the host commented that the pairing of veteran actor Pankaj Kapur and Imran Khan felt a little strange.

Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj: A 2-hour movie made on an iPhone will be a reality soon

He said, “I was very angry. The number of films that got canned is double of what I have made, including Midnight's Children, which was so close to my heart. If I directed 11 films, 22 were shut down. I was very angry and just wanted to make the film with anyone, I just wanted to tell the story. I just made the film with whoever was available at the time.”

The song composer and playback singer added that Imran is sometimes unfairly seen by the public. He stated reason why he is casting Imran Khan, “We have been conditioned to think he is a bad actor. I am not saying he is Uttam Kumar or Dilip Kumar, but we have been conditioned. Whenever anyone has watched the movie outside, who doesn’t have a reference to Imran Khan, no one has told me that he’s a weak actor. It’s a very strange thing. It’s been years since I’ve watched the movie and maybe once I watch it now, I would also think, like the rest of India, that he doesn’t know acting. But this was a fact.”

Imran Khan has been in several successful films, including Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara, Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Before taking a sabbatical from performing, we most recently saw him in Katti Batti.

Also read: Exclusive! Jennifer Winget roped in for a Vishal Bhardwaj movie

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading TellyChakkar

Credit:- Pinkvilla

Vishal Bhardwaj Ishaan Khattar Wamiqa Gabbi Ajay Devgn Pankaj Tripathi Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara Delhi Belly Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Katti Batti Tellychkkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 04:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Vineet Raina joins the cast of Sony SAB's Dil Diyaan Gallaan as Rohan - a dangerous and manipulative character
MUMBAI :  Sony SAB’s heartfelt show, Dil Diyaan Gallaan, is a show about a family torn apart by emotional...
Exclusive! “When I got the script, I read all 10 episode in one go” - Kritika Kamra on her show Bambai Meri Jaan
MUMBAI: Actress Kritika Kamra is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space. We have...
Anupamaa: Realisation! A tragic accident makes Samar realise the importance of loved ones
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! Sheezan Khan breaks silence if he was offered the show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul post his release from jail
MUMBAI:  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he was...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh no! Parth takes a big decision, to affect the Birla family name
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Sheezan Khan talks about the fight between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam and reveals if he thinks the show was biased to some contestants
MUMBAI :  Sheezan Khan is one of the known actors on television and he rose to fame with his stint in Ali Baba as he...
Recent Stories
Vishal
Shocking! Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj talks about Imran Khan conditioned to believe as a bad actor; Says ‘We are a little biased’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Imran Khan
Great! Imran Khan opens up about his 'Anxiety' during the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot; Says ‘didn't really hear’
Imran
Amazing! Imran Khan Recalls Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara filming; Praises co-star Akshay Kumar ‘strongest human being’
AJAY DEVGN
What! Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film Maidaan gets postponed due to high costs?
Mahima Chaudhary
Sad! Mahima Chaudhary breaks down as she reveals how 67 glass pieces has to be taken out of her face
Shweta
Wow! Shweta Tiwari joins Rohit Shetty’s cop universe with Singham Again
Akshay
Startling! Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher starrer Special 26 Sequel is in Work? Here’s Truth!