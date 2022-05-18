Shocking! Gauri Khan hated Shah Rukh's performance in this film

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction as his decades-long acting career is enough for it. He enjoys a massive fan following who swear by his acting skills, expressions, and romance. No doubt SRK has a huge female fan following. On the personal front, Shah Rukh Khan is married to Gauri Khan, and the two are the sweetest couple in tinsel town.

They have been married for 30 years now. Gauri appeared in the first season of Koffee With Karan in 2005. During the show, when Gauri was asked to name one of SRK's film that she hated, she named his 2002 film Shakti: The Power.

During the episode, when Karan Johar said that Gauri is over-critical for Shah Rukh, she said, "I don’t think I am over critical at all. I mean in the sense that if he is bad in a film, I don’t need to praise him even if he’s bad. If he is bad then he has to accept the fact that he’s not good. Just as an audience, if I feel that he has overacted or he is not great, I should tell him no?”

Karan then asked Gauri to name a few of SRK's films that were bad. Gauri answered, “No, his past few films have all been good. I have not seen many of his bad films but I don’t remember. Guddu and various films. That English Babu and Desi Mem.” Karan then mentioned Shah Rukh's film Shakti: The Power, to which Gauri replied, “Yes, that was totally unbearable. That was his worst performance.”

Meanwhile, talking about his professional career, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screens with his upcoming film Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan have been in the news even more than usual lately, partly thanks to their children. Their daughter Suhana Khan makes her acting debut in The Archies, and the poster and teaser of the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film dropped recently.

