Shocking! "Getting N*ked is the new modelling" netizens trolls actress Janhvi Kapoor for her new photoshoot

MUMBAI: Actress Jahnvi Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting space, over the time with her amazing acting and her cuteness along with the fashion goals she has created as solid mark in the heart and Minds of the fans who always looks forward to the new upcoming posts of the actress.

Having said that, there is a video going viral all over the internet of the actress Janhvi Kapoor where she was seen raising the temperature and grabbing the attention of the fans with her modelling shoot. No doubt actress Janhvi Kapoor is looking supremely hot and extremely beautiful. We really cannot take our eyes off these beautiful videos of the actress.

On one side the fans and audience are appreciating and praising the actress, whereas on the other hand there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we can see from these comments many people are not happy with the outfit of the actresses, many people are saying that but ‘this is modelling or this is nudity’. Also many people are saying that she must have forgotten where her blouse and Br*.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the audience for the actress Janhvi Kapoor for her Modelling and the photoshoot, do let us know in the comment section below.

