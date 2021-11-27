Shocking! Harshvardhan Rane deleted his Twitter account, here is the reason

MUMBAI: Actor Harshvardhan Rane has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution. The actor who is known not only for his acting but also for his looks no doubt he made his strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. His recent work Haseen Dilruba which also had Vikrant Massey and Taapsee Pannu in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans.

Well for all the Harshvardhan Rane fans do you know the actor has deactivated his Twitter account, yes you heard by the actor had deactivated his Twitter account and he himself informed this through his Instagram handle.

Sharing the screenshot of Twitter deactivated the actor wrote, "deactivated my Twitter account, enjoyed the Twitter journey, but I wished to focus more on my craft and art and career. I wish to give best to 2022"

Telling his fans that he would like to give his best shot and want to focus more on his craft and career the actor left his Twitter account, what do you think is this the right thing the actor did do let us know in the comments section below.

No doubt social media now a days is one of the important tool in any actor's life to share their work and work related activities. We have also seen many actors getting some positive to negative comments and facing trolling on social media what do you think what will be the actual reason of the actor of leaving the Twitter account.

