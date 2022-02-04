Shocking! Have a look at the assets and net worth of Raj Kundra

MUMBAI: Husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Businessman Raj Kundra is name which is all over the social media and making headline due to the ongoing case in connection with producing pornography content. Well Raj Kundra was arrested earlier and now he is out on bail.

Recently Raj Kundra transferred 5 flats which was worth rupees 38.5 crores in the name of his wife Shilpa Shetty, this has dragged the attention of the fans all over and having said that today let us have a look at the income and the assets owned by Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra is the owner of many companies like Groupco Developers, TMT Global, Vivaan Industries, JL Stream Pvt Ltd. Apart from this, Raj Kundra is also a co-partner of IPL team Rajasthan Royals. He has assets worth thousands of crores. Raj Kundra has businesses covering areas like steel plants, fashion industry, real estate, constructions, Forex investments, and others. Estimations reveal that Raj Kundra earns around a hundred million dollars per year.

Raj Kundra also owns a luxurious Bungalow in the UK, before getting married to Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra was living in the UK. The Bungalow is said to be very luxurious with an exotic view. Raj Kundra also owns a private jet, we have often seen Raj Kundra and wife Shilpa Shetty travelling in their private jet. Raj Kundra also owns a lavish apartment in Burj Khalifa, reportedly it was a wedding anniversary gift to his beautiful wife Shilpa Shetty, the apartment was around 50 crores.

Raj Kundra also owns a lavish seaside property and named it Kinara. We have seen some inside pictures of the lavish bungalow and reportedly it is around rupees 100 crores.

Talking about the car collection Raj Kundra has a Lamborghini Aventador worth Rs. 6.2 crores, he also has BMW i8 worth Rs. 3.20 crores, Bentley Continental GT which is around Rs. 4.50 crores, Bentley Flying Spur which is around Rs. 3.92 crores, range rover vogue worth Rs. 2.75 crores.

It has been estimated that the Raj Kundra net worth is INR 2800 crore which is equivalent to $400 million in USD.

What are your views on the lifestyle of Raj Kundra do let us know in the comments section below.

