Shocking! Have a look at the list of lowest paid actors in Bollywood industry

MUMBAI: We have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of different Bollywood actors over the time, these Bollywood celebrities have always kept the fans and audience entertained with the different types of characters and projects.

Having said that, the fans also look forward to knowing details behind every project of the actors. They also look forward to knowing more in detail about the fees the actors charged for a particular project.

From Amitabh Bachchan to Shahrukh Khan there are many actors who are considered as highest paid actors in Bollywood industry but today let us have a look at the list of lowest paid actors in Bollywood.

1. Fardeen Khan

Indeed Fardeen Khan is one of the most loved actors in the Bollywood industry, how can we forget projects like No Entry and All The Best which were immensely loved by the fans, do you know how much the actor charges for his movie. It is said that the actor charges only Rs. 10 lakhs per movie. No doubt the fans are now eagerly waiting for the on-screen presence of the actor.

2. Aftab Shivdasani

Actor Aftab Shivdasani is a popular actor who is known for his Masti franchise, he has also made his digital presence with the web series like Poison season 2 and Special Ops 1.5. Reportedly the actor Aftab Shivdasani charges around Rs.15 lakhs for a particular project which is pretty low.

3. Himesh Reshammiya

Singer Himesh Reshammiya had also tried his hand in acting, the actor was seen in the movies like Aapka Suroor, Xpose and Karzzz. As per the reports it is said that the actor Himesh Reshammiya charges around Rs. 2 crores for his particular project.

4. Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Abhishek Bacchan is indeed one of the finest talents we have in the industry, it has been 20 years since the actor is in the industry but till today he is considered as one of the underrated actors of Bollywood. Reportedly the actor charges around Rs. 2 crores for a movie.

5.Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor who is famously known for his debut movie Mujhe Kuchh Kehna Hai and Golmaal franchise which is directed by Rohit Shetty, charges around Rs. 2 crores for a particular project.

6.Sanjay Dutt

Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actor Sanjay Dutt and getting all the love from the fans, do you know Sanjay Dutt charges around Rs. 3 crores for a particular project.

Well these are the list of some lowest paid actors in Bollywood, what are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

