Shocking! Have a look at the list of shortest marriage in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing jodis in Bollywood industries, from Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan to Ajay Devga

and Kajol, these Bollywood celebrities no doubt never fail to give some major couple goals to the fans.

Indeed the fans always look forward to see more posts and pictures coming from the side of these beautiful jodis in the Bollywood industry.

Having said that there are many many marriages in Bollywood which are lasting for long but there are few who have a very short span of time.

Today we shall discuss these Bollywood marriages which had very less span.

1. Rekha and Mukesh Aggarwal

For the unknown Rekha tight knot with a businessman Mukesh Aggarwal in the year 1990, later Mukesh Aggarwal ended his life with depression and the marriage was sustained only for 12 months.

2. Karan Singh Grover and Shraddha Nigam

Bollywood Actor Karan Singh Grover got married to his girlfriend Shraddha Nigam but the duo got separated just in 10 months of marriage.

3. Mallika Sherawat and Karan

Mallika Sherawat tied knot with the pilot whose name was Karan Singh Gill, but their marriage lasted for only 12 months and they both got seperated.

4. Manisha Koirala and Samrat Dahal

Manisha Koirala got married to the Businessman Samrat Dahala in the year 2010, later the actress got frustrated and ended her marriage in the year 2012.

5. Sajid Nadiadwala and Divya Bharti

Sajid Nadiadwala tied knot with actress Divya Bharti in the year 1992, their marriage came to a tragic end in the you 1983. The marriage was just for 11 months.

6. Pulkit Samrat and Shweta Rohira

Pulkit Samrat got married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Rohira, The separation news shocked everyone and their marriage lasted for 11 months.

7. Mandana Karimi and Gaurav Gupta

Actress Mandana Karimi got married to Businessman Gaurav Gupta in the year 2017 but just after six months the couple parted ways, the marriage lasted only for six months and is one of the shortest marriages of Bollywood.

8. Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget

Actor Karan Singh Grover got married to Jennifer Winget in the year 2012, but just after 2 years the couple got separated the marriage lasted only for 2 years.

Well these are the list of shortest marriages in Bollywood, what are your views on this do let us know in the comments section below.

