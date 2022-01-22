Shocking! Have a look at the shocking demands of top Bollywood actors

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen Bollywood actors who had made their special place in the hearts and minds of the fans with their amazing contribution. No doubt it is always a treat to watch his actors on the big screen who win the hearts of the fans with their contribution.

Having said that, we have also seen that there are few demands of the Bollywood actors while they are shooting for the movie.

And today we are going to discuss such surprising demands of Bollywood actors.

1. Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood is no doubt one of the fittest factors we have in the Bollywood industry. No doubt the secret behind his fitness is the strict discipline and diet that he follows no matter what. The actor is also known for discipline lifestyle and Akshay Kumar also follows the rule that he does not work on Sundays. No matter which film he is shooting for he comes with a clause of not working on Sundays.

2. Hrithik Roshan

The Greek God of Bollywood has impressed millions with his perfect body and amazing acting performances over the time. Do you know the personal chef of the actor accompanies him everywhere. From shoots to family vacation the actor takes his chef everywhere. Even when they are shooting outdoors he insists that the makers of the movie provide him with the best of gym.

3. Salman Khan

The Bhai of Bollywood Salman Khan is no doubt one of the bankable actors we have in the industry. Talking about the demand of the actor Salman Khan as we all know the actor has a no-kissing policy on screen. And because he needs to keep himself toned he asks for a well-equipped gym during his shoots.

ALSO READ – (Airport Spotted! Katrina Kaif's green co-ord set, Shreyas Talpade's Pushpa dialogues, and Hansika Motwani's stylish looks)

4. Shahrukh Khan

The Badshah of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan also had no kissing policy on screen, but when Yash Chopra requested him he broke this rule and we saw the actor kissing Katrina Kaif in the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

5. Aamir Khan

The perfectionist of Bollywood, Aamir Khan as we know is average heighted, so the actor demands that there should be no lower angle shot because that makes him look even shorter. His most recent demand was 70% of the profits of the movie Thugs of Hindostan.

6. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved and followed actors in Bollywood industry. But do you know he is known to be a perfectionist when it comes to shooting, if he is not satisfied with the scene, he asks for a reshoot of that scene.

Well these are the list of Bollywood actors with their surprising demands. What are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Exclusive! Special Ops 1.5 and Hundred actor Anup Sharma roped in for Vidyut Jammwal’s IB 71)