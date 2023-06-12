Shocking! “He is drunk” netizens trolls actor Sunny Deol in this new video

Actor Sunny Deol is getting heavulty trolled, fans are saying he is drunk as he was spotted in between the roads, here is the video and the comments
Sunny

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol is indeed of one of the popular names in movies and the actor recently tasted grand success for his movie Gadar 2, well the fans all over were praising the actor and showering all the love and said it was the success well deserved for the actor, we have seen many posts which were praising the actor.

And now there is a video floating all over the internet where we see the actor is roaming in between roads in Mumbai, the actor is getting brutally trolled as he seems to be drunk and roaming where we see a rick shaw person comes to him and makes him sit in the auto.

Well this video is getting viral all over the internet, the fans are wondering what has happened to the actor, check some of the comments.

As we see many said he is drunk , also few said maybe the actor is celebrating his brother Bobby Deol success in movie Animal, also few saying this may be a scene from a shoot and he is shooting for a new movie.

Well these are the comments coming from the fans all over the internet as the video of the actor Sunny Deol walking no streets of Mumbai getting viral, what are your views on this video and on these comments, do share in the comment section below.

