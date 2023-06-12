Shocking! “He is drunk” netizens trolls actor Sunny Deol in this new video

MUMBAI: Actor Sunny Deol is indeed of one of the popular names in movies and the actor recently tasted grand success for his movie Gadar 2, well the fans all over were praising the actor and showering all the love and said it was the success well deserved for the actor, we have seen many posts which were praising the actor.

And now there is a video floating all over the internet where we see the actor is roaming in between roads in Mumbai, the actor is getting brutally trolled as he seems to be drunk and roaming where we see a rick shaw person comes to him and makes him sit in the auto.

Well this video is getting viral all over the internet, the fans are wondering what has happened to the actor, check some of the comments.

Also read-Hot Pics! Here are times actress Pooja Sundar Shetty raised temperature with her hot looks

As we see many said he is drunk , also few said maybe the actor is celebrating his brother Bobby Deol success in movie Animal, also few saying this may be a scene from a shoot and he is shooting for a new movie.

Well these are the comments coming from the fans all over the internet as the video of the actor Sunny Deol walking no streets of Mumbai getting viral, what are your views on this video and on these comments, do share in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read- Woah! Malaika Arora bonds well with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri during the screening of The Archies, take a look