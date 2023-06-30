Shocking! “Is he drunk” netizens trolls Ranbir Kapoor for latest video

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is no doubt one of the major heads coming from the acting space, who is known not only for his acting contribution over the time but also for his cuteness and his charm.

The fans always look forward to seeing upcoming pictures and posts of the actor, and now this latest video of the actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting viral all over the internet where he was spotted along with his wife Alia Bhatt.

As we see in the video the actor is looking handsome and the fans are sharing all the love to this beautiful couple, but there are few people who are trolling the actor for different reasons, check out the comments below.

As we see these comments, many people are expressing that the actor looks drunk, whereas few are saying he is not at all looking normal and he is high, also few are saying why the actor is holding Ali Bhatt in that manner.

