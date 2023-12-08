Shocking! "Is he high on something" netizens troll Ranbir Kapoor on this new click

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space. With his movies and charm, he has been grabbing the attention of the fans and the fans look forward to the new posts of the actor.

Having said that, these new unseen pics of the actor Ranbir Kapoor along with his actress wife Alia Bhatt is getting viral all over. The fans on one side are showering all the love on the couple, while on the other hand they have noticed the expression of the actor and are trolling him

As we see, many are saying the actor is looking gloomy as if he is drunk or he is high on something.

Well these pictures have grabbed the eyeballs of the fans, what are your views on these clicks and the expression of the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

