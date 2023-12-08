Shocking! "Is he high on something" netizens troll Ranbir Kapoor on this new click

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for these new clicks with Alia Bhatt
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 14:23
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the acting space. With his movies and charm, he has been grabbing the attention of the fans and the fans look forward to the new posts of the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Having said that, these new unseen pics of the actor Ranbir Kapoor along with his actress wife Alia Bhatt is getting viral all over. The fans on one side are showering all the love on the couple, while on the other hand they have noticed the expression of the actor and are trolling him

Also read Exciting! Gadar 3 in the pipeline? Utkarsh Sharma drops a hint, “Jeete ke bhi bacche ho jaye…”

As we see, many are saying the actor is looking gloomy as if he is drunk or he is high on something.

Well these pictures have grabbed the eyeballs of the fans, what are your views on these clicks and the expression of the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’

Ranbir Kapoor RANBIR KAPOOR FANS RANBIR KAPOOR TROLLED Alia Bhatt BOLLYWOOD ACTOR TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 14:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
WOW! Rubina Dilaik's stylish saree collection proves she is a true desi diva
MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik is one such actress of the small screen who doesn't need any introduction. The actress has been a...
Must Read! Rani Mukerji says, “There will be no other Shah Rukh Khan ever”
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have worked together in many super hit films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Paheli,...
EXCLUSIVE! Kamya Panjabi opens up on playing the character of Didun in Colors' show Neerja - EK Nayi Pehchaan, shares why she took up this role and much more
MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. The diva has been a part of the telly...
Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchan: Aww! Abeer to reunite Neerja with her mother!
MUMBAI: COLORS' new show 'Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan' showcases the inspiring journey of a mother and daughter who...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Durva and Ayush’s truth comes out, Ishaan angry
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Commando review! This new Commando brings freshness but with predictable storyline
MUMBAI: After getting lot of love from the fans of the movie franchise Commando filmmaker Vipul Shah is back with the...
Recent Stories
Rani
Must Read! Rani Mukerji says, “There will be no other Shah Rukh Khan ever”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rani
Must Read! Rani Mukerji says, “There will be no other Shah Rukh Khan ever”
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee in and as BHAIYAAJI in Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions and Aurega Studios next directed by Apoorv Singh Karki
Sunny Deol
Wow! Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur spotted making rare appearance at Gadar 2 premier, Dharmendra, Rajveer Deol too seen
Kajol
Must Read! Rani Mukerji, Kajol and many more female celebrities have spoken about going through a miscarriage
Suhana Khan
WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’
Gadar
WOW! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer takes a bumper opening; Akshay Kumar’s film also starts on a very good note