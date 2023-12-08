Shocking! "Is he high on something" netizens trolls Ranbir Kapoor on this new clicks

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is getting some negative and unhealthy comments for these new clicks with Alia Bhatt
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 14:23
movie_image: 
Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting space, with his movies and charm he has been grabbing the attention of the fans and the fans indeed looks forward to the new posts of the actor.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Having said that, these new unseen pics of the actor Ranbir Kapoor along with his actress wife Alia Bhatt is getting viral all over. The fans on one side showering all the love, on the other hand they have noticed the expression of the actor and are trolling him

Also read Exciting! Gadar 3 in the pipeline? Utkarsh Sharma drops a hint, “Jeete ke bhi bacche ho jaye…”

As we see many are saying why the actor is looming as if he is drunk or he is high on something, they are saying it's looking as if he is snorting something. 

Well these pictures have grabbed the eyeballs of the fans, what are your views on these clicks and the expression of the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’

Ranbir Kapoor RANBIR KAPOOR FANS RANBIR KAPOOR TROLLED Alia Bhatt BOLLYWOOD ACTOR TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/12/2023 - 14:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Commando review! This new Commando brings freshness but with predictable storyline
MUMBAI: After getting lot of love from the fans of the movie franchise Commando filmmaker Vipul Shah is back with the...
I’ve studied Vijay Sethupathi’s negative roles thoroughly before shooting for The Freelancer: Navneet Malik
MUMBAI: The Freelancer, helmed by Neeraj Pandey, is causing a stir on social media. People are not only excited about...
Manoj Bajpayee in and as BHAIYAAJI in Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions and Aurega Studios next directed by Apoorv Singh Karki
MUMBAI: The dynamic team behind the sensational hit ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is all set to captivate audiences once...
Kya Baat Hai! Shivangi Joshi stuns in both ethnic and western looks, Check out some of the best looks here!
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed viewers with her acting...
KYA BAAT HAI! This is how Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin trio Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma made co-star Sumit Singh's birthday special
MUMBAI: Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh have managed well to impress the viewers with their stellar...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: What! Jiya Shankar finally reveals if she would date Elvish Yadav; read to know more
MUMBAI: Actress Jiya Shankar is a well-known name in the television industry.The stunning actress has appeared in...
Recent Stories
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee in and as BHAIYAAJI in Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions and Aurega Studios next directed by Apoorv Singh Karki
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee in and as BHAIYAAJI in Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions and Aurega Studios next directed by Apoorv Singh Karki
Sunny Deol
Wow! Sunny Deol’s mother Prakash Kaur spotted making rare appearance at Gadar 2 premier, Dharmendra, Rajveer Deol too seen
Kajol
Must Read! Rani Mukerji, Kajol and many more female celebrities have spoken about going through a miscarriage
Suhana Khan
WOAH! Suhana Khan’s gesture towards a beggar gets a mixed response; some netizens are trolling her, some are calling her the ‘humble’
Gadar
WOW! Gadar 2, OMG 2 box office collection day 1: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer takes a bumper opening; Akshay Kumar’s film also starts on a very good note
Khushi Kapoor
Trolled! "The dress is choking her, is she able to breathe" netizens trolls Khushi Kapoor on her latest public appearance