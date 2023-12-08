Shocking! "Is he high on something" netizens trolls Ranbir Kapoor on this new clicks

MUMBAI: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is indeed one of the most loved and followed actors we have in acting space, with his movies and charm he has been grabbing the attention of the fans and the fans indeed looks forward to the new posts of the actor.

Having said that, these new unseen pics of the actor Ranbir Kapoor along with his actress wife Alia Bhatt is getting viral all over. The fans on one side showering all the love, on the other hand they have noticed the expression of the actor and are trolling him

As we see many are saying why the actor is looming as if he is drunk or he is high on something, they are saying it's looking as if he is snorting something.

Well these pictures have grabbed the eyeballs of the fans, what are your views on these clicks and the expression of the actor, do let us know in the comment section below.

