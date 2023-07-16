Shocking! Hema Malini reveals why she refused to work in the film 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram'

Hema Malini has been making headlines for her candid revealtions about her family dynamics, relationship with Dharmendra and journey in the Hindi film industry. She also talked about how she landed some of most well-received roles and why she passed on doing some films that later became popular.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Hema Malini has been making headlines for her candid revealtions about her family dynamics, relationship with Dharmendra and journey in the Hindi film industry. She also talked about how she landed some of most well-received roles and why she passed on doing some films that later became popular.

Also read - Really! Hema Malini once revealed that she never cooked a meal for Dharmendra but had to for her children, says “I called my mother and told her that because you didn’t teach me cooking…”

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Hema reflected on the initial years of her career and the role her mother played in choosing the films she would act in. The Sholay actress recalled what transpired when ace director Raj Kapoor offered her the lead role in the classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978).

She recalled that the director was sure she would refuse to play the part but still went ahead with the offer. Hema Malini revealed that her mother gave her dismissal immediately after hearing the film's script.

She recalled the director saying, “This is such a film and I don’t feel you would do it. But I am very keen that you should do it. But I know you will not do it."

She also remembered her mother saying, “No, she will not do all that”. For the unversed, Satyam Shivam Sundaram explored the differences between physical and spiritual love. The film required the female lead to feature in some intimate scenes. The role was eventually played by Zeenat Aman, who received wide critical acclaim for the portrayal of Rupa.

Zeeenat Aman, who is quite active on social media, shared how she shot for the film back in 1977. The film was labelled as obscene but the actress said that for her, sensuality was a part of the film and not the entire film. She also talked about how Raj Kapoor was apprehensive of getting her on board as she was associated with a western image.

Hema featured alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the popular film Baghban (2003). In the same interview, she reflected on how she did not want to take on the role but had to do it at her mother’s insistence.

Also read - OMG! When Hema Malini spoke about Dharmendra’s orthodox beliefs, angry netizens react

With the movie, Hema made a return to the movies after six years. She said she was hesitant to play the role of a mother to four grown men. She mentioned that after the director, Ravi Chopra left, it was her mother who said she must do the film as the story holds merit.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Republic World

