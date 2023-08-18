Shocking! “Her fashion game is getting worse day by day” netizens react to the new photoshoot of actress Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her pictures and posts. Avneet who was once a cute child artist, has now been attracting the eyeballs of the fans with her sizzling dance moves and social media posts. She has recently gotten a lot of love for her movie debut with nAwazuddin Siddiqui.

The fans always look forward to the new post of the actress Avneet Kaur and now these new clicks of the actress are getting viral all over the internet and are grabbing the attention of the fans as she was seen posing for a brand.

Indeed the actress Avneet Kaur is looking supremely hot in her photoshoot, she is setting the gram on fire with her hot looks, the fans are showering all the love for the actress but there are few who are trolling the actress Avneet Kaur for different reasons.

Have a look

As we see many are not happy with the new clicks of the actress Avneet Kaur, they are expressing that her fashion sense is getting worse day by day, also many people are saying she is trying really very hard to become Disha Patani.

What are your views on the actress Avneet Kaur, and what are your views on the fashion game of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

