Shocking! Here is the list of Bollywood actresses who dealt with mental problems

MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen and loved different types of actresses in our industry, no doubt these actresses never fail to make some mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

The fans always look forward to seeing and knowing more in detail about their favorite actresses, and having said that they come across such information which completely shocks them.

There are many problems which are dealt with by the Bollywood actresses but today we shall discuss about the Bollywood actresses who have dealt with mental problems in their lives.

1. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is well known, established Bollywood actress and a wife of famous cricketer Virat Kohli. The actress went through a phase where she was dealing with anxiety. Taking to Twitter, the actress talked about the need to normalize anxiety and other mental health conditions. The actress said depression is a prison where you are both the suffering Prisoner and the cruel jailer.

2. Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana has always been very open about her constant struggle with body dysmorphic disorder and depression. In body dysmorphia a person cannot stop thinking about the flaws in their appearances. The actress also won the woman of substance award for her campaigning at the 21st World Congress for mental health.

3. Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone is indeed one of the most successful actresses of the era. The actress opened up about her battle with depression back in 2015. She was really candid about her struggles and the counseling she took for mental depression. The video of her breaking down while talking about her journey with depression went viral and everyone highly praised her for being so honest. She openly discussed the counseling sections she took and how she came out of it as a winner.

ALSO READ – (Thaman thanks doctors for quick recovery from Covid-19)

4. Amitabh Bachchan

Even Amitabh Bachchan once faced depression very badly in the late 90s. It was the time when his movies were getting flopped and his company ABCL was running in losses. It was the worst part of his life where he also went bankrupt. However he finally came over that and today he is still the leading superstar of Bollywood.

5. Honey Singh

The rapper, Yo Yo Honey Singh was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He admitted how scary that phase was in one of his interviews with the media house. This affected his health and he gained a lot of weight during the time.

6. Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan went through depression back in 2010 when he had shoulder surgery. He said due to the shoulder injury and the sufferings, he got into a deep depression mode but now he is out of it he also said he feels happy and boosted with energy.

Well these are the Bollywood celebrities who dealt with mental issues in their lives. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Trisha recovers from Covid-19, to fly back from London)