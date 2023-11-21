Shocking! Here is why Arjun kapoor starrer The Lady Killer went disaster and unnoticed

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Lady Killer went unnoticed, what do you think what can be the reason
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar were supposed to star in the movie title The Lady Killer, much before the release date and any poster releases, this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and audience. Right from the title of the movie The Lady Killer, fans were expecting some sort of interesting thriller.

The movie had hit the big screen on 3rd November 2023, but do you know many people did not know about the release of the movie, it was an unexpected release, the collection of the movie has shocked everyone, the movie has collected only 37 thousand only day one, which is lowest ever for any Indian movie. There are many factors because of which the movie did not perform well and went unnoticed by the fans and audience.

As mentioned the movie was released on 3rd November, but the trailer of the movie was released just 4 days before the release date of the movie, in fact many people did not even know about the trailer release of the movie. There was no promotion done by the makers or the actors of the movie, because of which the majority of the population did not know about the release of the movie.

Also on the other hand when the movie was released we saw hardly any shows around the city, well whenever there is a movie The makers and the actors should be promoting the movie to a great extend because it is very much important for a movie goer or a content lover to know when the movie is releasing and on which platform it is coming.

Well these are the reasons which we felt were due to which The Lady Killer did not perform well at the box office, what do you think can be the other reasons, and if you have seen the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

