SHOCKING! Hindi version of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo won’t be releasing in theatres

MUMBAI: South superstar Allu Arjun is currently enjoying the success of his film Pushpa. The film is still running, successfully grossing more than Rs 300 crores at the worldwide box office.

A few days back, Manish Shah of Goldmine Films has announced that they will be releasing the Hindi version of Allu Arjun's film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on 26th January in theatres. The Telugu version of the film was released in 2020, before the pandemic. It has been one of the highest-grossing films of the’s career. Allu Arvind, the father of Allu Arjun who produced the original film, is also co-producing the Hindi remake along with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill.

It is now reported that Allu Arvind is trying to stop Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version from releasing in theaters as the makers of Shehzada feel it will impact their film in the future.

Talking about the same, Manish Shah has now confirmed that the Hindi dubbed version of the film won’t be releasing in the theaters. The Goldmines Production has released an official statement about the same. They wrote, "To media and trade, Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi Version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same."

Shehzada will see Karthik Aryan stepping into the shoes of Allu Arjun. Kriti Sanon will be seen as the female lead. Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

