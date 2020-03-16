Shocking! Hrithik Roshan addressed THIS popular Bollywood actress as ‘Mazdoor’, Read to know more

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif needs no formal introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses in the tinsel town of Bollywood. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is considered as Greek god. Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif worked in Bang Bang and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Well, the Vikram Vedha actor once addressed Katrina a ‘Mazdoor’.

Also Read:

OMG! Actress Pooja Hegde revealed that her debut with Hrithik Roshan was the ‘lowest point of her career’

Hrithik had also revealed why he uses that term for his co-star. He had said, "This is something that I’ve always told Katrina, which she kind of takes as an insult, but which I mean as an incredibly well-intentioned compliment. I regard Katrina as a 'mazdoor'; she is a labourer, she is a worker. She is one of the best labourers and workers that I’ve ever come across."

Hrithik then added that Katrina happens to look hot and beautiful but deep inside she's a mazdoor. He concluded by saying that having said that she is hard-working, it is easy for him to work with her.

Also Read:

Throwback! This is how Hrithik Roshan once reacted to his dating rumours with Kareena Kapoor Khan

On the work front, Katrina is currently looking forward to the release of Phone Bhoot on November 4 co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, she will also be seen collaborating with Salman Khan once again for the much-awaited Tiger 3. While Hrithik is gearing up for his upcoming release Vikram Vedha co-starring Sai Ali Khan, and Fighter that features Deepika Padukone in the lead role.

Credit: Pinkvilla