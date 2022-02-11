Shocking! ‘As a husband how did you watch that movie’ netizens trolls Ranveer Singh for his latest kissing picture with Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Movie Gehraiyaan has finally premiered on Amazon Prime video, the movie which deals with the complexity of relationship stars Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa and it is directed by Shakun Batra.

Indeed the movie is getting some amazing response from the fans all across the globe, the movie is the talk of the town because of Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s performance. Indeed we have seen the actress in a completely different avatar in this movie and she has nailed her character.

The fans are not keeping calm praising the actress Deepika Padukone and so also husband Ranveer Singh who really cannot control his excitement and praised his actress wife and Deepika Padukone for the movie.

Praising the actress Deepika Padukone, actor Ranveer Singh shared this kissing picture and wrote, ‘Doobey…haan doobey… Ek dooje mein yahaan… Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!

Well this picture is setting the social media on fire and the fans are not keeping calm but showing their love in this picture, indeed we can see some class chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in this picture itself.

One side the fans are loving the picture and on the other side there are few people who are not happy with this post of the actor.

Have a look at the negative comments and trolling which this picture have attracted

As we can see the netizens are not happy with the post shared by the actor and saying that how he is comfortable watching this movie where his wife Deepika Padukone is kissing someone else, where as there are many people who are saying that actor Ranveer Singh is intimidated by what Siddhant Chaturvedi did in the movie.

What are your views on this picture of the actor Ranveer Singh along with his wife Deepika Padukone and these comments coming from the side of netizens do let us know in the comments section below.

