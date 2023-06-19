Shocking! “I am unfollowing you Kriti”, netizens troll actress Kriti Sanon as she drops Adipurush's box office collection

Actress Kriti Sanon is getting some negative comments with regards to her post on Adipurush's box office collection. Fans comment ‘this was not expected from you Kriti’.
Adipurush's box

MUMBAI Actress Kriti Sanon is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress has created a huge fan base for herself, who always look forward to the posts and movies of her. The actress is currently making headlines with her currently released movie, Adipurush. The movie, as we all know, is getting mixed to negative response from fans all over.

 

 

The movie is getting trolled for different reasons with regards to the storyline, poor acting and weak dialogues. Recently, Kriti shared a post on social media, which spoke about the global collection of the movie. This grabbed attention of the fans now and the actress is now getting some unhealthy comments with regards to it.


ALSO READ –  OMG! Adipurush makers allegedly paying people to delete negative tweets?

Have a look at the comments

As we see above, people comment that the figures dropped by the makers and the actress are fake and that they did not expect this from her. They also share their thoughts on unfollowing Kriti on social media platforms right away.

Did you like Kriti Sanon in Adipurush? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ Must Read! Adipurush box office collection day 3: Despite negative reviews and poor word of mouth, Prabhas starrer does well on its first weekend

