SHOCKING! I don't need to go and meet the sex-workers personally: Alia Bhatt Opens Up the rumors about meeting sex-workers for her Gangubai's character

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has been the talk of the town from the time the trailer of the film was launched. The trailer has been getting a positive response from the netizens. Alia will be seen playing the role of a famous sex worker Gangubai in the film. It was reported by many leading entertainment portals that the actress had met real-life sex workers from the red-light area of Kamathipura, where the real-life Gangubai had ruled as the madame for years.

During one of her promotional interviews, the actress was asked about her experience of meeting real-life sex workers. The actress clarifies that she had never met any of the sex workers to get prepared for her character. Alia said I don't think I need to go there. I did read and saw some documentaries which were based on the sex worker's life to get their facial expressions because of all the situations they go through. So I observe those things but I don't need to go and meet them personally.

The film is making its way to release on February 25. Initially, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had decided on January 6, 2022, as the release date, but later he announced that the film will release on 18 February 2022. The film also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. Recently, Ajay took to his Instagram handle to unveil his first look poster. He wrote, ''Apni pehchaan se chaar lagane, aa rahe hai hum! Trailer out tomorrow. #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th Feb, 2022. #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @bhansaliproductions @saregama_official.

