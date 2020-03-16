Shocking! “ If films are not working it's my fault and I take the blame as I couldn’t understand what the audience wants and from now, I am going to change the way I think and then will choose my movies “ – Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI :There is no doubt that it's a very bad time for the Bollywood industry as since the pandemic became less only two movies have been successful at the box office Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The rest of the movies that have been released have bombed at the Box office and couldn’t make any collection.

Mega superstar Akshay Kumar had 5 releases post the COVID scare reducing and only his movie Sooryavanshi was a huge success at the Box office whereas Laxmi Bomb has released on OTT.

Post that he had three back-to-back flops with movies like Bachchhan Pandey, Samrat Prithviraj and now Raksha Bandhan which have failed to impress the audiences.

Even Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadda which was one of the most anticipated movies bombed at the box office making it the biggest disaster of 2022.

Akshay once again will be seen in a movie titled “Cuttputlli’ which is a remake of a south movie.

Today was the trailer launch of the movie where the actor interacted with the media where he was asked that did he choose to release the movie on OTT since Bollywood movies aren’t working at the box office.

To which the actor replied saying “ To be honest if the movies aren’t working it’s completely my fault, I have to make the changes since my thinking is not matching to the audience. I have to understand what the audience wants and no one should be blamed for the failures except for me”

He further said “It’s not a safe place as here also the audience has to come and see and had to like the movie everyone will be watching it, the only formula to be successful is to work hard every day and not to repeat the mistakes done before”

Well, there is no doubt the Bollywood industry has to buckle up with a number of movies bombed at the Box office.

