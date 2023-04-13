Shocking! “If you can’t carry the dress, why torture yourself”, netizens troll Shanaya Kapoor for her recent appearance

Actress Shanaya Kapoor is getting some unhealthy comments with regards to her outfit, here's what netizens have to say.
Shanaya Kapoor

 MUMBAI : Soon-to-be actress Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her stunning social media presence. She is indeed one of the most loved star kids we have in B-town. She is yet to made her Bollywood debut, but has already managed to rule the hearts of millions with her looks and fashion.

 


 
She often gets clicked around the city attending events, and yesterday she has grabbed the attention of the fans as she was seen at the Jio Studios event, and she was looking supremely hot in her dress. The fans were not keeping calm but are parsing the star for her look and dress. But there are few people who were trolling her for different reasons.

 

Have a look at the comments

Also read – Must Read! What is Le Bal des Débutantes which was attended by Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday?

As we can see, many believe that she is looking uncomfortable in the dress and it is clearly visible. Further, they question as to why torture oneself by wearing a dress which one cannot carry.

What are your views on these comments for Shanaya Kapoor and did you like her dress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar.
Exclusive! Middle Class Love actress Kavya Thapar says, "Since childhood, I wanted to become a heroine"

