Shocking!” If you want to become a star then go and work with Rohit Shetty” were the words said by Anurag Kashyap to Tappsee Pannu

Anurag and Tappsee are making headlines for their upcoming movie Dobaaraa and recently while interacting with the media, Tappsee revealed about hoe Anurag had told her about wanting to be a star.

MUMBAI: Anurag Kashyap and Tappsee Pannu are grabbing the headlines as their movie Dobaaraa that released yesterday.

The cast of the movie and the director are giving many interviews and promoting their movie.

In many of the interview, the two have admitted that they have many fights with each other while they make a movie as they keep having disagreements on the shots and the final edit.

While interacting with the media, the actress revealed how she and Anurag had a huge fight while editing the movie and how he told her that she isn’t a star.

The actress said that “ Once I and Anurag were sitting at the editing of the movie Dobaaraa and we had arguments as I didn’t agree to some edits and scenes being there which lead to an argument and that’s when Anurag came and told me that “ If you want to become a star then go and work with Rohit Shetty”

She actress further said that “ She is waiting to work with him but until Rohit doesn’t offer her anything and she is waiting when the offer would come to her”

Well, seems like Tappsee and Anurag have a relationship like Tom and Jerry where they fight but have a strong friendship with each other.

Unfortunately, their film has not opened with good numbers at the box office and many of the shows have been cancelled.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


