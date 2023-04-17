Shocking! "Iftar party mein aaye ho ya club Mein" Netizens trolls Giorgia Andriani

Actress Giorgia Andriani is getting some unhealthy and negative comments for her dressing Ashwin appears for iftar party
Iftar party mein aaye ho ya club Mein

MUMBAI :Actress Giorgia Andriani has been grabbing the attention over the time with her Bollywood movies and also with her sizzling looks, she has been winning the hearts of the fans with her hotness as she gets clicked around the city attendind different events.

Having said that, this latest video of the actress Giorgia Andriani is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was clicked attending a Iftar party, indeed actress Giorgia Andriani is looking supremely hot in her outfit and she has managed to grab the attention of the fans, but there are few people who are trolling her for her dress, check of the comments.


also read : What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan seen losing her cool at Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aradhya calms her down, watch viral video

As we can see these comments many people are saying that she is not at all the wearing an appropriate dress  for the event, many people are saying that this is Iftar party and not night club she should be wearing something appropriate, also many people are commenting on her too much of makeup.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for the actress Giorgia Andriani, do let us know in the comment section below.

also read   Must Read! Bollywood filmmakers who have turned actors

 

