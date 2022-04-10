Shocking! Ileana D'Cruz gets trolled on her latest bikini pictures, netizens are addressing her as Ileana aunty ji

MUMBAI : Actress Ileana D'Cruz has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution; we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

She is indeed one of the major attractions when it comes to fashion and fitness and the pictures which are floating around social media are the proof. Having said that, the recent picture of the actress in a yellow bikini is grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the social media on fire.

The fans are not able to keep calm and share their love towards the actress, and she is getting some beautiful comments for her latest bikini picture but there are few other people who are not liking this bikini picture of the actress and they have started trolling the actress.

As we can see from these comments, netizens are saying that she is not looking hot and many people are addressing her as aunty ji, whereas many people are saying that now that she has no work she has to expose.

Well, these are the comments coming from the side of netizens on the latest bikini pictures of actress Ileana D'Cruz, what are your views on this picture and these comments, do let us know in the comments section below.

