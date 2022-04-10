Shocking! Ileana D'Cruz gets trolled on her latest bikini pictures, netizens are addressing her as Ileana aunty ji

Actress Ileana D'Cruz is getting some unhealthy comments on social media with regards to the latest bikini pictures, netizens are addressing the actress as aunty ji

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 12:25
movie_image: 
Shocking! Ileana D'Cruz gets trolled on her latest bikini pictures, netizens are addressing her as Ileana aunty ji

MUMBAI : Actress Ileana D'Cruz has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution; we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

She is indeed one of the major attractions when it comes to fashion and fitness and the pictures which are floating around social media are the proof. Having said that, the recent picture of the actress in a yellow bikini is grabbing the attention of the fans and setting the social media on fire.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The fans are not able to keep calm and share their love towards the actress, and she is getting some beautiful comments for her latest bikini picture but there are few other people who are not liking this bikini picture of the actress and they have started trolling the actress.

ALSO READ - OMG! Kareena Kapoor Khan gets panicked as a fan tries to hold the actress for a SELFIE, See video

As we can see from these comments, netizens are saying that she is not looking hot and many people are addressing her as aunty ji, whereas many people are saying that now that she has no work she has to expose.

Well, these are the comments coming from the side of netizens on the latest bikini pictures of actress Ileana D'Cruz, what are your views on this picture and these comments, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ –Shocking! "Puja Mein Aaye Ho Ya fashion show me" Netizens rolls Tanishaa Mukerji on her dressing as she was seen in Durga Pandal for Puja 

Ileana D'Cruz ILEANA D'CRUZ HOT ILEANA D'CRUZ SEXY ILEANA D'CRUZ TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 10/04/2022 - 12:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Bigg Boss 16- Major Drama! “Tu kaun sa bhai hai?” Sajid Khan questions Shalin Bhanot
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 has been on everyone’s to watch list for a long time. The last season might have gotten mixed...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: REALLY! Abhimanyu and Akshara want to reconcile?
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few weeks ago and viewers are intrigued by all the interesting...
Maddam Sir: Interesting! Virat kidnapped, Virat’s father receives a video
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop based-comedy drama series on the small screens. The show...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Huge Drama! Yuvaan unfolds Banni’s pregnancy
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
SURPRISING! Akshara and Abhimanyu's never-seen-before avatars stun their families in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is all set for some happy moments after a lot of intense drama witnessed...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'