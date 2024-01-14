Shocking! Indian cinema’s unluckiest titled that left the lead depressed, gave 3 flops and ended actress’s career

But it has indeed happened. A title has been used for three different films and all three times the film failed to impress.
Urmila

MUMBAI: Sometimes a film’s story, or direction or screenplay may be blamed for its failure but rarely does it happen that a film’s title has left a hole in the pockets of the producers. But it has indeed happened. A title has been used for three different films and all three times the film failed to impress.

The movie we are talking about is Subhash Ghai’s Karz that starred Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim, Simi Grewal and Raj Kiran. The 1980’s film tanked at the box office and collected only Rs 3.6 cr worldwide. The film was affected by mega-budget action film Qurbani which was released a week later.

Two decades later Harry Baweja made a film starring Sunny Deol with the same title Karz: The Burden of Truth. The film like the 1980’s one also flopped and didn’t even recover the film’s budget.

In 2008, Satish Kaushik used the similar title Karzzzz on a film starring Himesh Reshammiya made on a budget of Rs 24 crores but it turned out to be an even bigger flop. The investors of the film were reportedly pushed to the edge of bankruptcy due to the failed film.

Speaking of the 1980 film Karz, Ghai said that the film was quite ahead of its time which is why people did not understand it. Rishi Kapoor had said in a previous interview that he was so heavily invested in the film that he was depressed after the film flopped.

The 2008 film ended actress Urmila Matondkar’s career. She was at her best when Karzzzz took it all away. That was probably her last full fledged role in a Hindi film.

