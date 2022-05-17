Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh get trolled over their picture; netizens say Ira is kissing her future mom

A picture of Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh is getting some unhealthy comments on social mediam. Netizens are commenting that Ira Khan is kissing her future mom, Fatima Sana Shaikh.
MUMBAI: Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, has been grabbing the attention of fans across social media in recent times. Recently, we have seen the star kid celebrating her birthday by the pool along with her family wearing a bikini. This had called for some unhealthy comments on social media. 

Once again, Ira Khan has grabbed the headlines with another recent picture along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

As we all know, there were many rumours that Aamir Khan is dating Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. In this recent picture, we can see Ira Khan kissing Fatima Sana Shaikh. They are now being trolled for it.

As we can see, netizens all over are saying that Ira Khan is kissing her future mom, Fatima Sana Shaikh, whereas there are many saying that Ira Khan is all set to welcome a new mom. 

What are your views on these comments and this picture of Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

