Shocking! Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh pic gets trolled, netizens saying Ira is kissing her future mom

Picture of Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh is grabbing some unhealthy comments on social media, netizens are commenting that Ira Khan is kissing her future mom Fatima Sana Shaikh
MUMBAI: Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan has been grabbing the attention of the fans all across the social media in the recent time. Recently we have seen the star kid celebrating her birthday at the pool side along with her family wearing a bikini, which indeed grabbed the attention of the fans and had called for some unhealthy comments on social media. 

Ira Khan has been ruling the social media for her birthday celebration and outfit once again Ira Khan has grabbed the headlines with another recent picture along with the actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

As we all know, there were so many rumours that Aamir Khan is dating his Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh and in this recent picture we can see Ira Khan kissing Fatima Sana Shaikh which have invited trolling on social media. 

As we can see, netizens all over are saying that Ira Khan is kissing her future Mom Fatima Sana Shaikh, whereas there are many comments which are saying that Ira Khan is all set to welcome a new mom Fatima Sana Shaikh. 

What are your views on these comments and this picture of Ira Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, do let us know in the comments section below. 

