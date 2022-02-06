Shocking! Ira Khan gets massively trolled on her latest pictures, netizens are saying “Yeh Din Bhar Pool me rehti hai kya”

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is getting some unhealthy comments on social media on her latest pictures where she is enjoying with her boyfriend at pool side
Ira Khan

MUMBAI : We have seen some beautiful posts coming from the side of the daughter of Aamir Khan, Ira Khan, the star kid has been seen making headlines for her relationship and recently for her birthday celebration.

Recently we have seen the star kid enjoying her birthday at the pool side with her family and close friends. There were many pictures which were floating around social media which have grabbed the attention of the fans and have called for love and blessings. Whereas on the other hand she got a lot of trolling for her outfit during the birthday celebration as she was wearing a bikini for the party in the presence of family.

And now also Ira Khan is getting some unhealthy comments on her latest pictures which she drop on her social media handle.

 

As we can see Ira Khan is enjoying her best time with her partner in the pool, these pictures have grabbed some positive comments all over the social media but there are few people who did not like these pictures and have started trolling the star again.

ALSO READ – 'Laal Singh Chaddha' tested Aamir's patience as it was in the works for 14 years

As we can see in these comments, netizens are saying that the, ‘she lives in the pool full day and does not come out?’, whereas many others are calling her shameful.

What are your views on these pictures of Ira Khan and these comments coming from the side of netizens, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – Kuwait, Oman ban 'Samrat Prithviraj' in run up to its release

