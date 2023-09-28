Shocking! "Isko prarthna karna bhi nai aa raha", netizens troll Giorgia Andriani

MUMBAI: Over the time with her contribution and her public appearances, actress Giorgia Andriani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling looks and fashion sense.

The fans look forward to the new post of the actress which surely sets the gram on fire. Now, she was spotted taking blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Well, indeed the actress is looking pretty in Indian wear, but fans are trolling her because of her gesture in the video.

Have a look at the comments

As we see, many troll her, saying that she did not even offer prayers and does not know what to do with the flowers. Also, a few troll for her outfit and for carrying Dupatta over her head while praying. Many also comparing her with actress Katrina Kaif.

