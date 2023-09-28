Shocking! "Isko Prarthna karna bhi nai aa raha" netizens trolls Giorgia Andriani

Actress Giorgia Andriani is getting brutally trolled for this new video, check out the comments
MUMBAI: Over the time with her contribution and her public appearances actress Giorgia Andriani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions with her sizzling looks and her fashion sense. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The fans look forward to the new post of the actress which surely sets the gram on fire and now she was spotted taking blessings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, well indeed the actress is pretty in Indian wear but the fans are trolling the actress because of her gesture in the video.

Have a look at the comments  

As we see many are trolling her and saying she did not even offer prayer and do not know what to do with the flowers, also few are trolling for her dress and for carrying Dupatta over head while praying. Many are also comparing her with the actress Katrina Kaif.

What are your views on these comments and outfit of the actress, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

