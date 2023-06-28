Shocking! “Isne ulta dress pehen rakha hai kya” netizens trolls Tamanna Bhatia

Tamanna Bhatia is getting some unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest public appearances, have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 06/28/2023 - 15:11
movie_image: 
netizens trolls Tamanna Bhatia

MUMBAI :Tamanna Bhatia is indeed one of the most loved and followed actress we have an acting industry, currently the actress is grabbing the attention and making into headlines for her relationship with actor Vijay Varma, the actress is now all set to be seen in the upcoming Netflix show titled Lust stories season 2 along with the actor.

 

 

Having said that the latest public appearance of the actress Tamanna Bhatia along with Vijay Varma during the celebrity screening of the ott show is grabbing the attention of the fans., no doubt the actress is looking supremely hot along with the actor Vijay Varma but there are few people who are trolling the actress and her partner Vijay Verma for different reasons, check out the comments below.


As we can see in these comments many people are not happy with this Jodi and they have their point of views, many of them are saying this is an odd pair. Also few said this dress is not at all suiting the actress and is she wearing the ulta dress.


What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the netizens for actress Tamanna Bhatia and how did you like this pair of Vijaya Varma and the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

