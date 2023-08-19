Shocking! “Itna Bada Jhola Lekar market Mein ja rahe ho kya” netizens Anushka Sharma on this new video

Anushka Sharma is getting some negative comments with regards to her latest public appearance check out the comments below
ANUSHKA SHARMA

MUMBAI:  Actress Anushka Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have an acting space, the actress with her beautiful characters and movies has created strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. She is no doubt ruling hearts with her cuteness and for her great fashion.


 
The fans no doubt always look forward to the new post of the actress and now this new video of the actress Anushka Sharma is getting viral all over the internet, as she was clicked around the city at the airport. Indeed the actress is looking beautiful, but there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see these comments many people have noticed the big bag of the actress Anushka Sharma, and they are saying what is the purpose of bringing such a big when you are travelling, many people are saying that is she going to the airport or she is going to market.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the fans for actress Anushka Sharma and how did you like the outfit and the bag of the actress, do let us know in the comment section below.

