Shocking! “Itna Bada Jhola Lekar market Mein ja rahe ho kya” netizens troll Anushka Sharma in this new video

Anushka Sharma is getting some negative comments with regards to her latest public appearance check out the comments below
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 08/19/2023 - 16:31
ANUSHKA SHARMA

MUMBAI:  Actress Anushka Sharma is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. The actress with her beautiful characters and movies has created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans. She is no doubt ruling hearts with her cuteness and for her great fashion sense.

 


 
The fans no doubt always look forward to the new posts of the actress and now this new video of the actress Anushka Sharma is getting viral all over the internet, as she was clicked around the city at the airport. Indeed the actress is looking beautiful, but there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

As we can see from these comments many people have noticed the big bag of the actress Anushka Sharma, and they are saying what is the purpose of bringing such a big bag when you are traveling, many people are saying that is she going to the airport or to the market.

What are your views on these comments coming from this side of the fans for actress Anushka Sharma and how did you like the outfit and the bag of the actress? Do let us know in the comment section below.

