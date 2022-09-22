Shocking! Janhvi kapoor has been addressed as cheap for her recent dressing, ‘kahan Gai Bhartiya Sanskriti’ netizens says

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution. We have seen many beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress in different movies and getting all the love from the fans.

She is indeed one of the major attractions not only because of her look but also for her fashion and fitness. We have seen many beautiful outfits which are worn by the actress and given some major fashion goals. The recent outfit of the actress Janhvi Kapoor is grabbing the attention of the fans all over the social media.

No doubt actress Janhvi Kapoor is looking supremely hot in this Orange outfit and we really cannot take our eyes off her. There are few people who are not happy with the actress and the outfit and started trolling her.

As we can see the netizens are commenting ‘kahan Gai Bhartiya Sanskriti, whereas many people are addressing the actress as cheap because of her dressing.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for Janhvi Kapoor and her outfit, do let us know in the comments section below.

