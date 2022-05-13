Shocking! Jugjugg Jeeyo posters gets trolling, netizens saying it is going to be Kalank part 2

The motion posters and the first look of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo is out and it is getting some mixed response and the netizens are saying that this is going to be Kalank sequel
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 15:49
movie_image: 
Jugjugg

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie titled Jugjugg Jeeyo which has some amazing bunch of talented people like Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. 

Over the time we have seen some beautiful glimpses from the sets and the making of the movie which were getting viral on social media as the fans were eagerly waiting for the movie. 

Today finally after the long wait the first look and the motion posters of the movie are out which is getting some amazing response from the fans all across the social media.

But there is a set of people who did not like the first look and the motion poster of the movie and have started trolling these posters.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Read on to know more about the siblings of these famous South Indian actors

As we can see from these comments the netizens are saying that it is time now Bollywood should rise up with family drama and offer some serious content driven movies. On the other hand they are saying that this is going to be another flop of actor Varun Dhawan. Whereas many people are comparing and saying that it is going to be Kalank part 2. 

These are some of the negative comments the posters of the movie Jugjugg Jeeyo is getting, what are your views on this and how did you like this first look posters of the movie, do let us know in the comments section below. 

The film is scheduled for release on 24 June 2022. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.           

ALSO READ – (Wow! From Mumbai home costing Rs 20 crore to Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 88 lakh, lok at the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan)

JUGJUGG JEEYO Varun Dhawan Anil Kapoor Kiara Advani NEETU KAPOOR PRAJAKTA KOLI Dharma Production Karan Johar Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
