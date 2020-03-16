Shocking! Jugjugg Jeeyo song Nach Punjaban song faces backlash from the fans, ‘Bollywood is copy cat’ says Netizens

Jugjugg Jeeyo latest song Nach Punjaban is getting some unhealthy comments on social media, Bollywood has copied another beautiful song and ruined it netizens says
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 11:44
movie_image: 
Shocking! Jugjugg Jeeyo song Nach Punjaban song faces backlash from the fans, ‘Bollywood is copy cat’ says Netizens

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo which has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was in making. The trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans and so is the song.

The latest song Nach Punjaban which was released and opened up to some positive response from the fans is no doubt getting some beautiful comments all over the social media.

The fans love the beat and the dance of every actor present in the song, whereas there are few set of people who did not like this song and have started trolling the song.

ALSO READ – (Ouch! Karan Johar gets brutally trolled after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's sucess)

As we all know the song Nach Punjaban is originally sung by Abrar Ul Haq, Looking at these comments the fans all over are saying that Bollywood has ruined another classic song Nach Punjaban, whereas many people are saying that no one can match the voice and the energy level of the original singer.

What are your views on the song Nach Punjaban, the original one and this latest one, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul enjoy Saturday dinner date with Akansha Ranjan)

JUGJUGG JEEYO Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor Anil Kapoor Prajakta Koli Karan Johar Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/31/2022 - 11:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Check out luxurious outfits donned by Ambanis on Prithvi Akash's FIRST birthday party
MUMBAI: Talking about the business industry, the Ambanis always deserve a mention for their remarkable works and larger...
Wow! Here's proof that Mithai fame Debattama Saha's energy cannot be matched!
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Mithai is a remake of a Bengali serial of the same title. The show has Debattama Saha and Aashish...
EXCLUSIVE! Chunky Pandey and Govinda to grace the sets of Superstar Singer 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 hit small screens from 23rd April onwards.The show is...
Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Neelu Waghela and Naagin 2 Rajesh Dubey ropes in for Jay Mehta Productions’ next for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Kumkum Bhagya: Awww! Ranbir gets possessive about his kid, takes care of Prachi
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
HIGH VOLTAGE DRAMA: Akriti and Gungun have a MAJOR FACE-OFF to prove themselves as Anubhav’s wives in Star Plus’ Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Recent Stories
Sameer-aryan
Aryan Khan Case: Big update! Sameer Wankhede transferred to DGTS Chennai; more details inside
Latest Video