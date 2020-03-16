Shocking! Jugjugg Jeeyo song Nach Punjaban song faces backlash from the fans, ‘Bollywood is copy cat’ says Netizens

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Jugjugg Jeeyo which has Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was in making. The trailer of the movie is already getting some amazing response from the fans and so is the song.

The latest song Nach Punjaban which was released and opened up to some positive response from the fans is no doubt getting some beautiful comments all over the social media.

The fans love the beat and the dance of every actor present in the song, whereas there are few set of people who did not like this song and have started trolling the song.

As we all know the song Nach Punjaban is originally sung by Abrar Ul Haq, Looking at these comments the fans all over are saying that Bollywood has ruined another classic song Nach Punjaban, whereas many people are saying that no one can match the voice and the energy level of the original singer.

