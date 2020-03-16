Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled on her recent outfit, netizens says ' yah Hai Bharat ki Sanskriti pe ghyan dene wali'

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut is no doubt one of the most talked about actress, she is not only known for her amazing and contribution but also for creating controversies and attracting the headlines. She is also known for her fearless attitude and speak for right. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Dhaakad which also has Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Recently we have seen the trailer of the movie was out with the press conference which was held in Mumbai. This press conference was attended by the cast of the movie along with the director. We have seen the actress Kangana Ranaut looking stunning in this press conference as she was looking very hot in her outfit.

No doubt the actress is looking super hot in this outfit many people are loving the outfit of the actress but there are few set of people who did not like the outfit of the actress and started trolling her.

As we can see, commenting on the revealing outfit, netizens are saying that is this the same actress who always speak about the Bhartiya Sanskriti and giving all the Gyan, whereas many other people are comparing the actress with Urfi Javed who is also known for revealing clothes.

Talking about the movie Dhaakad it will hit the big screens on 20th may and will clash with Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

