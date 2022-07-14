Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for the first look of movie Emergency; Netizens say ‘another disaster loading’

The first look and the teaser of the movie Emergency, which has Kangana Ranaut in the leading role, is getting some mixed to negative responses from the fans

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 19:08
movie_image: 
Shocking! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for the first look of movie Emergency; Netizens say ‘another disaster loading’

MUMBAI:  The upcoming movie of Kangana Ranaut titled Emergency has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. Actress Kangana Ranaut has been sharing bits and pieces in the form of BTS since the movie was in the making. As we know Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing Indira Gandhi in the movie and it is based on the 1975 Emergency.

KANGANA TO PORTRAY INDIRA GANDHI IN 'EMERGENCY': KANGANA TO DIRECT THE FILM... #KanganaRanaut to portray late #IndiraGandhi in her new film #Emergency... #Kangana is also producing and directing the film... #Emergency will be her second directorial venture after #Manikarnika. pic.twitter.com/WwDed8kYDm

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 14, 2022


Today finally the teaser and the first look of the movie is out and it is getting some amazing responses from the fans, but few people did not like the teaser and the first look of the actress Kangana Ranaut as Indira Gandhi and they have started trolling the look.

ALSO READ – (Huge Trouble! Kangana Ranaut to appear before Mumbai court on THIS date, and this has a connection with Javed Akhtar)

Voice transformation is sucks

— chirag (@chiragsharma_2) July 14, 2022

Disaster

— (@_rohittweets_) July 14, 2022

Funny whenever kangna start new film all in twitter shout like superb nailed it faadu great dhaansu etc etc but at time of release nobody goes in hall to see poor kangna dhaakad me bhi same hua nobody went 

— Nitin Jain (@nitinjainyash) July 14, 2022

Nothing but a mimicry and that too low on standards

— Aditya Ojha (@thispodcastguy) July 14, 2022

Why is she still hired? The movie will flop because of her

— yo (@unknowncoolzz22) July 14, 2022

She is producing and directing it so she prolly hired herself? 

—  (@BeysPepper2) July 14, 2022

Disaster in advance

— Vishal Ranjan (@Ranjanbkr) July 14, 2022

Kangana's portrayal of Indira Gandhi especially the dialogue delivery looks funny 

—  (@justlalit) July 14, 2022

As we can see, netizens are saying that this will be another disaster which is coming from the side of the actress Kangna Ranaut. Whereas many did not feel that the actress will do justice to the character and they find the acting fake and not up to the mark.

Well, we look forward to the trailer of the movie to get more understanding of the acting. What are your views on the teaser and the look of the actress Kangana Ranaut, do let us know in the comments section below.

Emergency is written and directed by actress Kangana Ranaut.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Tara Sutaria gets trolled for her latest public appearance; netizens say ‘kitna oil lagaya hai body pe’)

emergency Kangana Ranaut INDIRA GANGHI 1975 EMERGENCY KANGANA RANAUT FANS Dhaakad Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 19:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Sushmita Sen has been one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood who likes to live more than work. The...
Surprising! Vivaah actress Amrita Rao tags Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘Corona’, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol dropped a new vlog on their channel taking the fans through their COVID journey. They...
Irksome! Kundali Bhagya’s Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali gets annoyed by this common question asked by guys | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Khatron Ke Khiladi: Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik patch up post their differences on the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Tellychakkar Poll! Audience are excited for horror universe more in front of Crime and Villain universe, check the poll results
MUMBAI: We have seen and loved the cinematic universe in Hollywood which is the Marvel cinematic Universe and the...
Love Is In The Air! Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are setting the perfect couple-goals with their PDA moments
MUMBAI: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of the most loved couples and they look simply adorable together.Initially,...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
Congratulations! Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi announces that he is dating actress Sushmita Sen, Deets Inside
Latest Video