Shocking! Karan Johar dropped Kareena Kapoor Khan from Kal Ho Naa Ho and the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar have been good friends ever since they worked together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. However, things turned awry between them when Karan and Kareena had an ugly fallout while the filmmaker was casting for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Karan had revealed that he didn't speak to Kareena for almost a year after they had an argument. The incident dates back to the time when KJo was working on Kal Ho Naa Ho. He had approached Kareena for the role of Naina, which later went into Preity Zinta's kitty. Kareena had asked for the same money that Shah Rukh Khan was getting. Her demands didn't go well with Karan who decided to drop her and signed Preity instead.

"I was very hurt. I told my father, 'Leave that negotiation room' and I called her. She didn't take my call, and I said, 'We're not taking her.' And signed Preity Zinta instead. Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year,” he was quoted saying.

Later. Kareena and Karan went on to work together in movies such as Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, Bombay Talkies, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, We Are Family and Kurbaan.

Credit: BollywoodLife