Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled on his birthday outfit, netizens are calling him ‘chalta firta Christmas tree’

MUMBAI: It was Karan Johar’s 50th birthday on 25th May, we have seen a few pictures and videos which are setting the social media on fire for the birthday bash of the filmmaker Karan Johar, the birthday bash was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

We have seen celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and others who attended the birthday bash of the filmmaker. No doubt every celebrity has grabbed the attention from the celebration event, also Karan Johar has grabbed the attention with his outfit.

This outfit of the filmmaker has grabbed some amazing response from the fans. There are few people who loved the outfit of Karan Johar, whereas there are few people who did not like the outfit and have started trolling the filmmaker.

As we can see in these comments many people are saying that he is dressed up like a Christmas tree, he is chalta firta Christmas tree, whereas many other people are calling him as a glitter paper or a gift wrapping paper.

What are your views on these comments and the outfit of the filmmaker Karan Johar, do let us know in the comments section below.

