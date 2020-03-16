Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled over his new video; netizens say, 'Bombay Velvet ki yaad aa gayi'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is getting some negative comments on his latest video for his upcoming show Koffee With Karan. Netizens are saying, 'Bombay Velvet ki overacting yaad aa gayi'.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 11:52
movie_image: 
Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled on his new acting video, netizens are saying 'Bombay Velvet ki overacting Yad aa ga

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar had has been immensely appreciates for his filmmaking skills. Movies by Dharma Productions have indeed created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and minds of fans.

Karan Johar is one such name who is known not only for his filmmaking but also for his style statements. Karan was earlier trolled with his acting skills in the movie Bombay Velvet, which had Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the leading roles.

And now, as we all know, Koffee With Karan is coming back with a new season. The filmmaker has dropped a video where he was seen acting.

This video has indeed increased the excitement level of fans as they are going to see their favourite talk show soon. On the other hand, the filmmaker is getting some unhealthy comments on his acting skills.

Also read (OMG! Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter reunited at Karan Johar's party)

Netizens are saying that after looking at the video, they remember his overacting in Bombay Velvet. Others have posted some funny comments.

What are your views on this video of Karan Johar and how excited are you for the show? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read (Finally! Aryan Khan to fly to the US for this reason after being relieved from the Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case)

Karan Johar Dharma Production Koffee with Karan talk show Bombay Velvet Ranbir Kapoor Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 05/28/2022 - 11:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Explosive! Aarohi to bring the real truth of the Birlas
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
BREAKING! Dhara exposes Kamini's true side in front of Dev and Rishta, and Janardhan gets a major shock with the property papers of Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Puzzle Solved! Preesha and GPS connect the dots, Revati’s truth out
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana, and a gynecologist,...
EXCLUSIVE! Sandip Sikcand's next on Star Bharat gets a launch date
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read: ...
EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra opens up on his bond with his Barrister Babu ex co-star; says, “We’re more than just co-actors.”
MUMBAI: Earlier seen in Barrister Babu, Pravisht Mishra has come a long way in his career. He has always played...
AWW-DORABLE! Anupamaa: Anu and Mukku's NB Jodi is the talk of the town
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.5 weekly. Its...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Check out these Bollywood celebs who fell for much younger women
Interesting! Check out these Bollywood celebs who fell for much younger women
Latest Video