Shocking! Karan Johar gets massively trolled for the clothes he wears; netizens compare him with Elton John and call him a Joker

Karan Johar is a huge name in the world of the entertainment business and recently he was trolled for his dressing sense, where the people called him a joker and compared him with Elton John.

MUMBAI: Karan Johar needs no introduction! Today he is known as the king of Bollywood as he is a very successful director and producer in the film industry.

These days he is making headlines as he has begun his talk show “Koffee With Karan” where many celebrities come and chat with the director and spill out a lot of secrets and have a fun time.

Now the ace director will be soon seen as a judge on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The director began to shoot for the show and as he was clicked by the paps the director was trolled for his style statement as he was spotted wearing a golden colour coat. The netizens compared him with “Elton John” and called him a joker.

Netizens have also called him a silly boy. Some even said that Bappi Lahiri has given him his suit and called him disaster Karan Johar.

 
Check out the comments below :

They have also said how much they hate him and he has a bad fashion sense.

Well, these days, trolling has become very common and every celebrity is there on their list.

But especially Karan Johar has been at the receiving end a lot, and since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the director has been crucified by the netizens.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

