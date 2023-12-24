Shocking! Karan Johar Recalls Being "Traumatised" by Amrish Puri on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Sets

MUMBAI: In an upcoming episode of his talk show 'Koffee With Karan,' Johar revealed that his father, hailing from the same village as Amrish Puri, advised him to touch the legendary actor's feet. Recalling the experience, Johar disclosed, "When I was an AD on 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,' he was particular about details. He used to ask about the time, and I, thinking he meant the actual time, gave it. He clarified he meant London time to set the scene accordingly. I used to be traumatised by him. He was such a wonderful man."

Ajay Devgn, appearing on the show with director Rohit Shetty, joined the conversation, sharing his encounter with Amrish Puri. Devgn mentioned that during the first shot he took with Puri, he touched the veteran actor's feet as a sign of respect.

Both Johar and Devgn expressed admiration for Puri's professionalism and compassionate nature. Devgn highlighted Puri's reputation for being the first to offer support during moments of joy and sorrow in people's lives.

Amrish Puri, known for his powerful on-screen presence, left an indelible mark on the industry, and the insights from Johar and Devgn provide a glimpse into the revered actor's impact on the sets of the classic film. 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' continues to be celebrated as one of Bollywood's most beloved and enduring films.

The episode, part of 'Koffee with Karan' season 8, is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar, offering viewers an intimate look at the behind-the-scenes dynamics and the legacy of Amrish Puri in Bollywood.

