Shocking! Karan Johar Remember SRK’s reply when the underworld threatened him; SRK said, ‘I’ll take the bullet for you’

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and director Karan Johar have a long-standing personal and professional friendship. Karan recalled an incident from a recent interview to demonstrate how close they are. When the event occurred, Karan was hiding in a hotel room after an underworld don threatened his life during the premiere of his movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

When asked about the terrifying occurrence during an interview, Karan responded, “I’ll never forget how Shah Rukh brought me out. He said, ‘I’ll take the bullet for you, you just stand here’. That’s when I realised that this is a relationship that is forever.”

Also read: Exclusive! Karan Johar says, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons”

The incident was originally described by Karan in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy. He wrote, “The phone rang. My mother picked it up, and it was a call from the underworld. A man’s voice said, ‘Your son’s wearing a red T-shirt, I can see him right now. And we’re going to shoot him if you release this film on Friday.’ For some reason, they didn’t want the film to be released that Friday; we didn’t know why. It was a call from Abu Salem, and my mother was shaking with terror. She put the phone down and ran towards the door.”

Shah Rukh’s responded, “Shah Rukh said, ‘What nonsense!’ He went inside and dragged me out. He said, ‘I’m standing here in front of you. Let’s see who shoots you. I’m standing right here.’ I said, ‘No, no, no, my mother was…’ He told my mother, ‘Nothing’s gonna happen. I’m a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He’s like my brother. Nothing’s gonna happen’.”

Director Sanjay Gupta recently commented on X (previously Twitter) on how Shah Rukh stood up to the underworld in the 1990s following the success of Shah Rukh's new movie Jawan.

“Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, Shah Rukh Khan was THE ONLY star who never gave in. ‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (shoot me if you want to, but I won’t work for you, I am a Pathaan),’ he said. He’s the same today (sic),” he added.

Karan and Shah Rukh are both enjoying the success of their most recent movies. While Karan recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Shah Rukh's Jawan is smashing box office records.

Also read: Splendid! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani proves to be the highest weekend opener for Karan Johar, check out the numbers

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Indian Express