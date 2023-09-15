Shocking! Karan Johar Remember SRK’s reply when the underworld threatened him; SRK said, ‘I’ll take the bullet for you’

Karan and Shah Rukh are both enjoying the success of their most recent movies. While Karan recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Shah Rukh's Jawan is smashing box office records. Karan recalled an incident from a recent interview to demonstrate how close they are.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 00:30
movie_image: 
Karan Johar

MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan and director Karan Johar have a long-standing personal and professional friendship. Karan recalled an incident from a recent interview to demonstrate how close they are. When the event occurred, Karan was hiding in a hotel room after an underworld don threatened his life during the premiere of his movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

When asked about the terrifying occurrence during an interview, Karan responded, “I’ll never forget how Shah Rukh brought me out. He said, ‘I’ll take the bullet for you, you just stand here’. That’s when I realised that this is a relationship that is forever.”

Also read: Exclusive! Karan Johar says, “Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons”

The incident was originally described by Karan in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy. He wrote, “The phone rang. My mother picked it up, and it was a call from the underworld. A man’s voice said, ‘Your son’s wearing a red T-shirt, I can see him right now. And we’re going to shoot him if you release this film on Friday.’ For some reason, they didn’t want the film to be released that Friday; we didn’t know why. It was a call from Abu Salem, and my mother was shaking with terror. She put the phone down and ran towards the door.”

Shah Rukh’s responded, “Shah Rukh said, ‘What nonsense!’ He went inside and dragged me out. He said, ‘I’m standing here in front of you. Let’s see who shoots you. I’m standing right here.’ I said, ‘No, no, no, my mother was…’ He told my mother, ‘Nothing’s gonna happen. I’m a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He’s like my brother. Nothing’s gonna happen’.”

Director Sanjay Gupta recently commented on X (previously Twitter) on how Shah Rukh stood up to the underworld in the 1990s following the success of Shah Rukh's new movie Jawan.

“Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of film stars was at its peak, Shah Rukh Khan was THE ONLY star who never gave in. ‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon (shoot me if you want to, but I won’t work for you, I am a Pathaan),’ he said. He’s the same today (sic),” he added.

Karan and Shah Rukh are both enjoying the success of their most recent movies. While Karan recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Shah Rukh's Jawan is smashing box office records.

Also read: Splendid! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani proves to be the highest weekend opener for Karan Johar, check out the numbers

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Indian Express

Karan Johar JAWAN Shah Rukh Khan Kajol Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Shabana Azmi Jaya Bachchan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 00:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Aviee Sharma: When I don't have work, I focus on improving my acting skills, try to refine myself and continue to learn and grow
MUMBAI: Aviee Sharma enjoys being an actor and is happy to be part of Prateek Sharma’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan....
Nima Denzongpa actor Surabhi Das: I really feel there should be an age restriction for social media platforms
MUMBAI: Youth of India is going through a big transition phase where technology, social media and opportunities are all...
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to Shane Gregoire in an intimate bash in August...
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma may have played negative roles on screen but he’s quite a ‘darling’ in real life. The actor is...
Great! Imran Khan opens up about his 'Anxiety' during the Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola shoot; Says ‘didn't really hear’
MUMBAI :  Imran Khan is one of the best actors we've ever had in the Bollywood industry. He only spent a brief time in...
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
MUMBAI :  In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar discussed working with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh on his most...
Recent Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aaliyah
Woah! Aaliyah Kashyap talks about her weight and being called fat, which made her cry
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma considers Tamannah Bhatia as his 'Jaane Jaan', read more
Karan Johar
Shocking! Karan Johar shed’s light on Ranveer Singh being two people; says ‘I am surprised….’
Anurag
Impressive! Anurag Kashyap reveals Vicky Kaushal ‘Hasn’t changed’; He would dance to entertain everyone on the set, ‘People now pay him to dance’
Imran
Amazing! Imran Khan Recalls Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai Dobaara filming; Praises co-star Akshay Kumar ‘strongest human being’
Deepika Padukone
Stunning! Deepika Padukone feels no accent change needed to conquer the West embraces her roots; Says ‘I don’t feel I need to…’